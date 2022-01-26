LSU professors given extra 2 weeks to choose remote or in-person teaching

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU president Dr. William Tate IV sent out a letter on Wednesday, Jan. 26, to faculty and staff letting them know the university is extending the option for remote or in-person teaching for another two weeks.

Below is a copy of the letter:

Dear Faculty and Staff,

We are encouraged by the recent trends in the data that indicate our COVID-19 mitigation efforts are working. To help ensure we continue trending in the right direction, the flexibility to choose course modality is extended for two additional weeks. Faculty members should communicate by Friday, January 28, to their department chairs and students whether they plan to teach in a remote, hybrid, or face-to-face format for the additional weeks.

All classes should resume their delivery modality as listed in the course catalog on Monday, February 14.

Please continue to follow all our COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and we will be in touch with any further updates. We hope you have had a great start to the semester.

William F. Tate IV LSU President

Matt Lee Interim Executive Vice President & Provost Professor of Sociology

RELATED: LSU requires masks indoors for spring semester; other COVID protocols announced

The initial plan that was released on Jan. 1 was for professors to have the option to teach lessons remotely for the first two weeks of the semester.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.