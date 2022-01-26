Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Louisiana Public Service approves 1803 Cooperative agreement

Commissioners say it will usher in competition, lower rates for state
By Austin Kemker
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Public Service Commission approved a plan that commissioners say will increase competition among energy providers and usher in lower rates across the state.

The commissioners approved a group of five energy cooperatives, known as the 1803 Agreement, that were up to have their contract with the state renewed this year. Instead of keeping its same portfolio of energy resources, it proposed diversifying to what it called a more reliable, cheaper source of energy. The new portfolio consists of energy sources such as solar, hydrogen, and natural gas from a newly built $740 million energy plant in Iberville Parish.

“I think we’re going to get better, we’re going to get more sustainable, and we’re going to get cheaper,” said Dr. Craig Greene, the PSC’s chairman.

None of the 1803 Cooperatives’ 120,000 customers are located near Baton Rouge. Customers are largely centered east of Hammond, near Morgan City and Lake Charles, and in northeast Louisiana, but commissioners say the agreement sets a precedent for future co-op agreements.

“This is what it’s going to bring to Louisiana is competition, discussion, and once people realize your neighbor is getting electricity a lot cheaper, business picks up,” said Commissioner Foster Campbell.

A spokesperson for DEMCO said the agreement was a positive, adding it paves the way for future agreements that would lower costs to ratepayers. DEMCO has a similar plan that is currently working its way through the Public Service Commission and will be up for a vote at the end of the year.

CLECO and Entergy Louisiana opposed this agreement, saying the portfolio of energy resources is unreliable and, if it fails, will pass expensive costs onto customers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Chief fire investigator shot naked man during attempted break-in, according to BRFD

Latest News

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton announced his retirement on Jan. 25, 2022.
Sean Payton announces retirement - Part 1
Mayor Broome talks about surge in violent crime across Baton Rouge in one-on-one interview
Mayor Broome talks about surge in violent crime across Baton Rouge in one-on-one interview
Dominique Chukwu
EBRSO: Woman arrested for allegedly trying to run over victim and set belongings on fire
Louisiana Public Service Commission approves plan that commissioners say will increase...
Louisiana Public Service approves 1803 Cooperative agreement