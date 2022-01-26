High school student creates club hoping to make a difference in peers life

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At Tara High School, while some students got to class to listen to teachers, other students spend their free period listening to their classmates.

Senior James Robinson started “Be Heard,” a club where students from different grades meet three times a week to about the problems they are going through. Today, Robinson is helping a student who just lost her 14-year-old friend.

“At my high school there is a lot of violence, there is a lot of mess, there is a lot of depressed students. I feel that we need to communicate with each other, and if we have the chance to stop that before it gets out of hand or before there’s an altercation that makes the change,” explains Robinson.

Robinson says he felt like his school needed a student led club where students could talk openly if they didn’t feel comfortable going to an adult.

“There is a lot of students that have witnessed deaths, there is a lot of students where people are being abused, people going through a lot of trauma. I feel that this is the place where we need to start even as a freshman,” adds Robinson.

The “Be Heard” club does have moderators. Katherine McCoy says the teacher volunteers show support to the students when they’re needed.

“A lot of students are afraid that whatever they share is going to get back to the wrong person. They are afraid of the repercussions and sometimes I could be family that they are experiencing these hardships with, and heaven forbid if home were to find out that you shared private information,” says McCoy.

McCoy and Robinson says this clubs helps remind students that violence or taking the wrong path doesn’t have to be the end result. Sometimes, talking and asking for help can make a difference in their future.

Robinson hopes that others students will want to start their own student led clubs that will encourage students to talk things out.

