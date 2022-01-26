Red Bags
Jacques Talk- LSU great Quianna Chaney leads Southern Lab

QUIANNA CHANEY AND JACQUES DOUCET
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU women’s basketball standout Quianna Chaney believes the Lady Tigers are finally back on the right track.

Chaney reached the Final Four each of her four years with the program (2004-2008) and can now see LSU returning to glory under first year head coach and iconic sports figure Kim Mulkey.

These days Chaney is the girls head basketball coach at her alma mater Southern Lab, teaching her players many of the lessons she learned at LSU, while also using Coach Mulkey and the current Lady Tigers as great examples to follow.

