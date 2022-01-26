Jacques Talk: Former LSU defensive coordinator reflects on his year with Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Daronte Jones is an interesting figure in the history of LSU football.

Jones was hired as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator roughly a year ago, assigned with correcting an outfit that had been historically bad in 2020.

This past year LSU found themselves pushed around by teams like UCLA and Kentucky early, before the Tigers drastically improved late in the campaign against SEC foes like Alabama, Arkansas and Texas A&M.

The defense’s progress had some LSU fans saying Jones deserved an opportunity to remain with the Tigers on new head coach Brian Kelly’s staff.

