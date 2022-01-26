Get your questions answered during AARP Louisiana’s COVID-19 Telephone Town Hall

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you have questions that you need answered about COVID-19 in Louisiana, state health experts are making themselves available to you.

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, beginning at 10 a.m., AARP Louisiana will host a statewide telephone town hall.

The event is free and open to the public.

Organizers plan to discuss COVID-19, vaccine efficacy, boosters, and how to stay safe and protected this winter.

Dr. Eric “Doc” Griggs, M.D., will join to answer caller questions and concerns live.

