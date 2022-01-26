Get your questions answered during AARP Louisiana’s COVID-19 Telephone Town Hall

Red Bags
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you have questions that you need answered about COVID-19 in Louisiana, state health experts are making themselves available to you.

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, beginning at 10 a.m., AARP Louisiana will host a statewide telephone town hall.

CLICK HERE TO PRE-REGISTER.

The event is free and open to the public.

Organizers plan to discuss COVID-19, vaccine efficacy, boosters, and how to stay safe and protected this winter.

Dr. Eric “Doc” Griggs, M.D., will join to answer caller questions and concerns live.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE LIVE AUDIO OF THE STREAM.

