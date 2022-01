BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge is offering free captioned telephone services Thursday, Jan. 27 for anyone who may be hearing impaired and in need of assistance.

There will be a webinar from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.