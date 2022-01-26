Red Bags
EBRSO: Woman arrested for allegedly trying to run over victim and set belongings on fire

Dominique Chukwu
Dominique Chukwu(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested for alleged domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery child endangerment according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

According to the probable cause, report deputies were called to the victim’s residence on Monday, Jan. 25.

The report goes on to say that the accused 28-year-old Dominique Chukwu stood in front of the victim’s door and sprayed the victim’s and other items with lighter fluid.

The victim then told deputies Chukwu struck them in the face and children were present in the home at the time.

According to the victim, they were finally able to get away from Chukwu by leaving the house while still on the phone with law enforcement. The report states the victim says they heard the engine of Chukwu’s car rev loudly behind them and had to dive out of the way before getting hit by the vehicle.

Chukwu told deputies according to the report she yelled at the victim about a phone call that lasted two hours and the victim began to pack their bags.

According to the report, Chukwu did state that she poured lighter fluid on the bags of the victim.

Chukwu was allegedly arrested on domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery child endangerment.

Chukwu was then booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

