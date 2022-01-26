Red Bags
Authorities arrest attempted murder suspect

Authorities arrest attempted murder suspect and another for possession of drugs.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Major Assaults Detectives along with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office worked together to arrest an attempted murder suspect.

According to the report, authorities arrested 20-year-old Reginald Joseph Jr., and 22-year-old Sheddraineca McKenzie on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Detectives had issued an arrest warrant for Joesph for his involvement in a shooting that occurred on Dec. 13 of 2021.

According to detectives, Joseph shot a male victim several times during the attempt to purchase narcotics.

Multiple guns and drugs found in Joseph's apartment.
Joseph was arrested for attempted 1st-degree murder and the illegal use of a weapon.

During Joseph’s arrest, detectives searched the apartment and confiscated multiple guns, drugs, and an undisclosed amount of money.

McKenzie was also booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for possession with intent to distribute schedule I drugs and possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substance.

