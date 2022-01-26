APSO arrests 3 in drug smuggling scheme

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) has arrested three people in a drug-smuggling scheme.

The investigation into the drug-smuggling scheme started back on Sunday, Jan. 16 as deputies had learned about a plot to bring illegal narcotics into the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Jail.

During the investigation, authorities learned that inmate Darrin Leblanc had been communicating with a female who was identified as Taylor Beeman. As the investigation went on it was learned that Leblanc requested Beeman to deliver the narcotics to a specific location.

According to the report on Sunday, Jan. 24 28-year-old Taylor Beeman was arrested for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute Xanax, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, criminal conspiracy, and attempted introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

The report then says 49-year-old Brandie Boyd was arrested for attempted introduction of contraband into a penal facility. 36-year-old Darrin Leblanc was also arrested for criminal conspiracy and attempted introduction of contraband into a penal facility, in addition to previous charges.

Both Boyd and Beeman have been booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

