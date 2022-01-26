Red Bags
Applications being accepted for buyout program in flood-prone areas of Denham Springs

Denham Springs, La.
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The state of Louisiana is now accepting buyout applications from some property owners in a Denham Springs neighborhood.

The buyout program affects property owners in Priority zone 1 of the Spring Park neighborhood. The deadline to apply is February 25.

RELATED: New voluntary buyout program for flood-prone properties starting in Denham Springs

Mayor Gerard Landry said the program will provide much-needed assistance to Spring Park residents who have dealt with flooding on several occasions in recent years.

“This buyout program presents an opportunity for residents to relocate their families to safer areas, while also providing long-term benefits for the resilience of our community,” said Landry. “We will continue working closely with the Louisiana Watershed Initiative and the residents and landlords in this area to provide resources, information and support as this program progresses.”

Officials noted the $10 million buyout program is funded by Louisiana Watershed Initiative.

For more information, Spring Park property owners and residents can contact a buyout program representative at 866.735.2001 or email watershed@la.gov. For more information about the LWI Statewide Buyout Program, click here.

