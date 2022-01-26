Red Bags
Another La. native is ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge,’ as Okalahoma St. DB transfers to LSU

Oklahoma State cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (24) during a NCAA college football game...
Oklahoma State cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (24) during a NCAA college football game against Tulsa on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla.(Alonzo Adams | AP)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Oklahoma State cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse of Shreveport has transferred to LSU, the university posted on social media on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound defensive back was first team All-Big 12 as a senior. In four years with the Cowboys, he recorded 195 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, 24 passes defended, and a forced fumble.

He played prep football at Evangel Christian Academy. He was born in Baton Rouge.

Bernard-Converse is the 12th overall transfer portal pickup for new head coach Brian Kelly.

Below is a complete list of LSU transfers including their previous school.

  • OT - Miles Frazier, FIU
  • LS - Slade Roy, ECU
  • DB - Mekhi Garner, UL-Lafayette
  • DB - Joe Foucha, Arkansas
  • DB - Greg Brooks Jr., Arkansas
  • RB - Noah Cain, Penn State
  • WR - Kyren Lacy, UL-Lafayette
  • LB - West Weeks, Virginia
  • DB - Frank Wilson IV, McNeese State
  • DL - Mekhi Wingo, Missouri
  • LB - Tre’mond Shorts, East Tennessee State
  • CB - Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Oklahoma State

