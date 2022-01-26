2 arrested in Livingston Parish for burglaries

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection with burglaries around the parish.

According to the sheriff’s office, they have been working two separate cases and figured out the suspects were tied to both.

On Tuesday, Jan. 25 deputies with the sheriff’s office were called out to the Dollar General on Hwy 1019 in Denham Springs for a robbery at gunpoint.

Sheriff Jason Ard says, “the unidentified suspect told the employee to remove money from the register. The suspect then fled.”

The other robbery happened on Friday, Jan. 14 when a suspect entered the Dollar Tree in Watson on 33939 LA Hwy 16 with a handgun demanding cash.

According to the report, deputies have arrested 50-year-old Seaton Odell Williams with two counts of armed robbery and 42-year-old Rachel A Araque with two counts principal to armed robbery.

Sheriff Ard says, “armed Robbery and Burglary Detectives were able to connect both Williams & Araque to both crimes. Detectives were also able to recover the weapon used & the clothing worn at the time of the crimes. I’ve said this before and I will say it again. I’m proud of my deputies and how hard they work on these cases - if you think you’re going to get away with committing crimes in this parish, think again.”

Both have been booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

