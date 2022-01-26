Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

10th child in Mississippi has died from COVID-19, health dept. says

A drug used to help people who are immunocompromised fight COVID-19 is in high demand but short...
A drug used to help people who are immunocompromised fight COVID-19 is in high demand but short supply.(Provided)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health confirms another child has died of COVID-19.

This marks the 10th pediatric death in the state since the onset of COVID-19.

Officials did not disclose the age of the latest death.

The 10 deaths include:

  • one death in an infant – under one year of age
  • two deaths in the 1-5 year age range
  • one death in the 6-10 year age range
  • six deaths in the 11-17 year age range

MSDH says all 10 deaths were among unvaccinated children.

Vaccinations are available for all children five and older at any county health department, and boosters are recommended for anyone over 12.

“Currently we only have seven percent of the 5-11 age group fully vaccinated and 37 percent of the 12-17 age group fully vaccinated. Vaccination is the best protection for our children who are eligible to receive it. For those under 5 years of age, it is critically important that everyone around the infant or child are vaccinated,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said.

Last month, MSDH also reported a pediatric flu death for this season.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Chief fire investigator shot naked man during attempted break-in, according to BRFD

Latest News

Coronavirus testing
Many waiting for at-home COVID test kits, thousands of kits to be given away in Ascension Parish
Younger people aren’t rushing to get their vaccines.
COVID-19 vaccine clinic happening at Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center Thursday
Bridging the Great Health Divide: Providing eye care the uninsured BR
Bridging the Great Health Divide: Access to Eye Health
Aerial shot of the LSU campus
LSU professors given extra 2 weeks to choose remote or in-person teaching