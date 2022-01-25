Unrestrained driver killed in crash in Tangipahoa, state police say

Red Bags
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMITE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an unidentified male.

According to authorities, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-55 south of LA Hwy 16 in Tangipahoa Parish.

The investigation revealed the crash occurred as a 2008 Toyota Scion was northbound on I-55. At the same time, a 2007 Peterbilt Car Hauler was northbound on I-55 in front of the Toyota.

For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota impacted the rear of the Peterbilt. After the initial impact, the Toyota exited the roadway to the right. After leaving the roadway, the Toyota hit a tree.

The driver of the Toyota was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Peterbilt was properly restrained and was not injured.

The driver of the Peterbilt was not suspected of being impaired and provided a voluntary breath sample that showed no alcohol detected. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers would like to remind motorists of the importance of safe decisions behind the wheel. Please take a moment to speak with your loved ones about the importance of their safe decisions. Remind them to always wear a seatbelt, never drive impaired, and avoid distractions.

