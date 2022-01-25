Red Bags
Twitter reacts to Sean Payton stepping down
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Sean Payton is stepping away as the New Orleans Saints head coach.

The announcement came on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Former and current Saints players took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Thomas Morstead, a former kicker for the Saints took to Twitter to share his reaction.

Cameron Jordan wasted no time tweeting out.

Safety for the Saints Ceedy Duce tweeted out.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander also tweeted out:

Sean Payton has been the head coach of the Saints since 2006.

During the 2009 season, Payton led the Saints to the Super Bowl with a victory of 31-17 over the Indianapolis Colts.

Saints fans also wasted no time thanking Payton on Twitter:

One Twitter user said, “Sean Payton was here 15 years, Lmfaoo that’s more than half my life.”

Twitter user Traci Nicole Smith, PhD said, " @SeanPayton Thanks for the memories and Super Bowl ring. Best of luck. We will miss you.”

Heather Gore tweeted out.

