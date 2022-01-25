Steelers interested in Saints DB coach to fill defensive coordinator job, says NFL insider

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NFL insider Ian Rapaport is reporting that the Pittsburg Steelers are interested in Saints DB coach Kris Richard for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Prior to his lone season with the black and gold in 2021, Richard coached the defensive backs in Dallas from 2018 to 2019. Prior to that, he served as the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks where his defenses ranked first in points allowed for the 2015 season, third in 2016, and thirteenth in 2017.

The #Steelers have requested to interview #Saints DBs coach Kris Richard for their vacant defensive coordinator opening, source said. The former #Seahawks DC gets another chance after impressing in New Orleans. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2022

