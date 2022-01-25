Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Southern men & women knock off Mississippi Valley State

Southern Basketball
Southern Basketball(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern men and women’s basketball team continues to impress in Southwestern Athletic play as they knocked off Mississippi Valley State on Monday, Jan. 24.

The Jags (11-8, 6-1 SWAC) dominated the Delta Devils (1-17, 1-7 SWAC) 100-72 and improved to 6-0 at home this season. Southern shot .60% from the field and were .48% from behind the arc.

The Jags had a total of five players in double digits, led by Jayden Saddler who had 21 points, while shooting 10-for-12 from the field, while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out seven assists. Brion Whitley and Isaiah Rollins both had 17 points, Whitley shot 7-for-12 and was 1-for-5 from deep, he also pulled down a team high seven rebounds. As for Rollins he was a perfect 5-for-5 from the field, including 4-for-4 from three.

Terrell Williams added 14 points while Brendon Brooks had 12 points for the Jags.

As for the Lady Jags (8-10, 6-1 SWAC) they knocked off the Devilettes (2-14, 1-7 SWAC) 67-58. Senior guard Amani Mcwain led the way for Southern as she had her first double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Mcwain shot .50% from the field going 5-for-10 from the floor and was 3-for-5 from deep.

Southern forced 28 turnovers and scored 23 points off those turnovers. Nakia Kincey and Genova Johnson both had 12 points for the Lady Jags.

Both the men and women will head on the road to take on Alcorn State on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Chief fire investigator shot naked man during attempted break-in, according to BRFD

Latest News

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reacts during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against...
Tigers drop one spot to No. 12 in latest AP Top 25 rankings
LSU head coach Will Wade
LSU falls 6 spots in latest AP Top 25 Polls losses in SEC play
Cade Doughty (4).
LSU ranked No. 10 in Baseball America Preseason poll
LSU guard Khayla Pointer (3)
No. 11 LSU drops hard fought game to Florida 73-72