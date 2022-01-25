Southern men & women knock off Mississippi Valley State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern men and women’s basketball team continues to impress in Southwestern Athletic play as they knocked off Mississippi Valley State on Monday, Jan. 24.

The Jags (11-8, 6-1 SWAC) dominated the Delta Devils (1-17, 1-7 SWAC) 100-72 and improved to 6-0 at home this season. Southern shot .60% from the field and were .48% from behind the arc.

The Jags had a total of five players in double digits, led by Jayden Saddler who had 21 points, while shooting 10-for-12 from the field, while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out seven assists. Brion Whitley and Isaiah Rollins both had 17 points, Whitley shot 7-for-12 and was 1-for-5 from deep, he also pulled down a team high seven rebounds. As for Rollins he was a perfect 5-for-5 from the field, including 4-for-4 from three.

Terrell Williams added 14 points while Brendon Brooks had 12 points for the Jags.

As for the Lady Jags (8-10, 6-1 SWAC) they knocked off the Devilettes (2-14, 1-7 SWAC) 67-58. Senior guard Amani Mcwain led the way for Southern as she had her first double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Mcwain shot .50% from the field going 5-for-10 from the floor and was 3-for-5 from deep.

Southern forced 28 turnovers and scored 23 points off those turnovers. Nakia Kincey and Genova Johnson both had 12 points for the Lady Jags.

Both the men and women will head on the road to take on Alcorn State on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.