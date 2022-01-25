Rain ends later this morning, cold air returns tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We had a bit of a soaker overnight, but mainly manageable amounts generally less than one inch. The back edge of the rain is moving through the area this morning, and rain will end from west to east later, around mid-morning.

Radar estimated rainfall for Tuesday, Jan. 25. (WAFB)

Futurecast model for Tuesday, Jan. 25. (WAFB)

Temperatures are thankfully much milder, still cold, but in the mid-40s, which is a huge improvement. After the rain exits, we’ll stay with mostly cloudy skies the rest of the day, as a cold front slowly moves through. Highs will be in the upper 50s, just like yesterday.

Evening outlook for Tuesday, Jan. 25. (WAFB)

Tonight, we’ll be behind the front, so it’ll be much drier and colder, with overnight lows into Wednesday morning in the mid-30s. No freeze is expected, but do take care of pets and people.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry, highs in the low to mid 50s, Thursday looks dry too. The next rain chance appears to be on Friday, but there is still a bit of model uncertainty. The one thing that is becoming more consistent from each model run, is a dry weather regime for this upcoming weekend.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, Jan. 25. (WAFB)

A warming trend is expected on the back end of the ten-day forecast as we head into February with highs back in the mid to upper 60s.

