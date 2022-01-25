Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Months after L.A. D.A. declined to pursue, Pelicans center Hayes gets 12 charges related to domestic violence incident

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes slam dunks in the second half of an NBA basketball...
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes slam dunks in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. The Pelicans won 128-125. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WVUE) - Back in September, D.A. George Gascon announced that he would not seek charges against New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes who was arrested in July following a domestic dispute with his girlfriend at Los Angeles residence.

However, in Los Angeles, a criminal suspect can receive charges from the U.S. Attorney General or City Attorney. Through court records on Monday, ESPN confirmed Hayes received 12 charges on Jan. 20 related to the domestic violence incident.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League, a group that represents city police officers gave a statement to TMZ Sports on the Hayes case on Monday.

“Luckily, when it comes to holding criminals accountable for their crimes, the residents of Los Angeles are not solely dependent on George Gascon and can rely on the United States Attorney and City Attorney to do their jobs,” the statement read. “We’re pleased that the City Attorney evaluated the evidence and charged Jaxon Hayes for assaulting an LAPD officer, domestic violence, and ten additional crimes. It’s disappointing that the NBA has remained silent on Mr. Hayes’ behavior despite the video evidence and its stated zero-tolerance policy on domestic violence.”

A team spokesperson told ESPN on Monday that since before the charges were filed, the Pelicans have worked in conjunction with the NBA on the matter and will continue to do so moving forward.

RELATED LINKS

Chokehold used on Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes unlawful, legal analyst says

Amid excessive force investigation, LA police union pushes NBA and Gayle Benson to discipline Pelicans’ Hayes

WATCH: New video of Pelicans player Jaxson Hayes tased by police emerges amid ‘excessive force’ investigation by LAPD

Pelicans’ Hayes allegedly shoved officer before being tased after domestic disturbance

Hayes served a suspension from the team earlier in the season as a disciplinary response related to the incident.

Hayes was arrested on July 28, 2021, after LA police received calls concerning a domestic dispute between Hayes and his girlfriend. When police arrived, Hayes was outside of the residence. Police requested to enter the home and Hayes refused entry. A tussle ensued that resulted in both Hayes and a police officer receiving injuries.

In the struggle, police used a chokehold. LAPD was ‘investigated for excessive use of force’.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Chief fire investigator shot naked man during attempted break-in, according to BRFD

Latest News

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday,...
Kings guard Fox, a New Orleans native, defends the city from Eli Apple; Pelicans fans rejoice
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) reacts after scoring a three-point basket...
Graham, Valanciunas push Pelicans past Pacers, 117-113
Pelicans coach Willie Green found the time to bring joy to a young fan hours before he made the...
Coach Willie Green meets young Pelicans fan; makes time for photo and autograph
Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) goes to the basket between Los Angeles Clippers...
Brandon Ingram has 24 points, Pelicans beat Clippers 113-89