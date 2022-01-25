High-speed chase involving stolen McComb police unit ends in Tangipahoa, sheriff says

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A stolen police unit from McComb, Mississippi was apprehended in the southern part of Tangipahoa Parish following a high-speed chase with area authorities, the sheriff’s office said.

Chief Jimmy Travis said that deputies and units from the Hammond Police Force were able to arrest the 17-year-old suspect that was traveling south on I-55 upwards of 130 miles per hour Monday night.

“We thank the Louisiana State Police and Hammond Police Department for their assistance in apprehending the stolen vehicle and keeping the public safe,” Travis said.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified around 9:30 p.m. of the police pursuit that started in McComb. Deputies were dispatched and began assisting State Police in stopping the vehicle.

Travis said that spike strips were deployed at the Wardline Road exit on I-55 north of Hammond, causing the suspect to stop before reaching I-12. The vehicle crashed and the suspect was apprehended by K-9 Ace.

