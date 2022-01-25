Gov. Edwards presents his budget proposal for 2022 legislative session

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2022 regular legislative session is knocking at the door, and on Monday, Jan. 24, Gov. John Bel Edwards laid out his focus for the budget — education and infrastructure. Like what was seen back in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina, Louisiana residents can expect a lot of money moving through the legislature this year. It’s obviously something lawmakers are happy about, but it’s also got people cautious about not letting this money go to waste.

After Katrina, Louisiana saw a big influx of money coming from Washington, D.C. to help the state get back on its feet. Louisiana got the money, but critics say it was poorly managed and ended up not doing much in the long run. It’s exactly what Steven Procopio, the president of the Public Affairs Research Council, hopes to avoid this session after receiving money from Washington in response to Hurricane Ida and COVID relief.

“I think there’s a feeling that the legislature and Louisiana, in general, may blow this opportunity,” said Procopio.

Procopio said the three things that will help Louisiana lawmakers get this right are having a plan, making their goals clear, and investing more towards early childhood education.

With education in specific, he said investing heavily there would help with the staffing shortages in schools and help get more parents back into the workforce.

“I think these steps would really help with the concern that we won’t waste this opportunity. I think there’s a lot of good effort going on. I just think it needs to make sure that citizens understand what’s going on and that we have a plan, and that we’re actually going to move the needle,” explained Procopio.

Gov. Edwards shared his budget plan and how he intends to spend those dollars. Some of the governor’s proposals include a $1,500 pay raise for teachers and a $750 pay raise for support staff.

“I know that anytime you increase pay, you create more incentive for people to go into that field. You make it more rewarding from a financial perspective, and so you’re certainly taking a step in the right direction,” explained Edwards.

RELATED: La. governor proposes budget that invests in all levels of education, focuses on improving state’s critical infrastructure

The governor also proposed $500 million toward building a new bridge over the Mississippi River, an idea that’s been flirted with for years but to no avail.

When asked when residents could expect to see the project complete, DOTD secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson said, “I don’t have that crystal ball.”

In short, Louisiana will have about $850 million in the fund along with an additional $1.4 billion in federal COVID aid, as well as about $700 million left over from last year, which is a lot of money for lawmakers to better Louisiana. More specifics about where else these dollars will go will be announced Tuesday morning at the Joint Budget Presentation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.