Bicyclist dies following crash on Choctaw Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they’re investigating a crash that killed a bicyclist early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 24 in the 4200 block of Choctaw Drive.

Investigators say a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado truck was traveling west on Choctaw Drive at the same time Ives McNair, 54, of Baton Rouge, was bicycling.

RELATED: Police asking for public’s help in fatal crash that killed woman on Jefferson Highway

The truck hit the bicycle and McNair was subsequently ejected from the bicycle, authorities say.

Police say McNair was taken to an area hospital where he later died. The driver of the truck did not suffer any injuries, officials say.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.