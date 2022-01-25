Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Bicyclist dies following crash on Choctaw Drive

File photo
File photo(KTTC)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they’re investigating a crash that killed a bicyclist early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 24 in the 4200 block of Choctaw Drive.

Investigators say a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado truck was traveling west on Choctaw Drive at the same time Ives McNair, 54, of Baton Rouge, was bicycling.

RELATED: Police asking for public’s help in fatal crash that killed woman on Jefferson Highway

The truck hit the bicycle and McNair was subsequently ejected from the bicycle, authorities say.

Police say McNair was taken to an area hospital where he later died. The driver of the truck did not suffer any injuries, officials say.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Chief fire investigator shot naked man during attempted break-in, according to BRFD

Latest News

A cousin of Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette was identified as the man found...
NFL running back Leonard Fournette’s cousin identified as Lower 9th Ward murder victim
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday,...
Kings guard Fox, a New Orleans native, defends the city from Eli Apple; Pelicans fans rejoice
Forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 25
Trending drier through end of week
With tax-filing season underway, the Internal Revenue Service has created a checklist to help...
5 things to remember when filing tax returns in 2022