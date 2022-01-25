Baton Rouge OMV temporarily closes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Office of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday, Jan. 25 that its Baton Rouge location will be temporarily closed for the remainder of the week due to COVID-19 precautions.

The office should reopen Monday, Jan. 31, according to OMV.

Customers who have appointments scheduled during the closure must reschedule online at expresslane.org, added OMV.

For a complete list of open offices and online services, visit expresslane.org.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.