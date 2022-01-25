Baton Rouge OMV temporarily closes
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Office of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday, Jan. 25 that its Baton Rouge location will be temporarily closed for the remainder of the week due to COVID-19 precautions.
The office should reopen Monday, Jan. 31, according to OMV.
Customers who have appointments scheduled during the closure must reschedule online at expresslane.org, added OMV.
For a complete list of open offices and online services, visit expresslane.org.
