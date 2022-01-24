Walker Police Captain charged with domestic abuse battery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A captain with the Walker Police Department was arrested early Sunday morning for domestic-violence related charges, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chris Dufour, 50, is charged with domestic abuse battery.

A spokeswoman with the sheriff’s office said, “Just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 23, 2022, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home located in Walker (outside of city limits) on re: domestic disturbance. As a result of our investigation, one person was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.”

Walker Police Captain John Sharp told WAFB that Captain Chris Dufour “has been relieved of duty pending a satisfactory disposition of the charge.”

Dufour was given a $10,000 bond. He posted it and was later released from the detention center.

Chris Dufour (WAFB)

