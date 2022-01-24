Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Tigers drop one spot to No. 12 in latest AP Top 25 rankings

LSU Women’s Basketball
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reacts during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against...
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reacts during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against Texas A&M on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team (17-3, 5-2 SEC) dropped one spot from No. 11 to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Monday, Jan. 24.

The Tigers played one game this past week, a 73-72 loss to the Florida Gators on Sunday, Jan. 23. Senior Khayla Pointer was the lone Tiger in double figures as she scored a career high 35 points, she finished the game shooting 11-for-27 from the field and 1-for-6 from three and was 12-for-15 from the free throw line.

LSU will stay on the road as they head to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

RELATED: No. 11 LSU drops hard fought game to Florida 73-72

Kim Mulkey’s Tigers are joined by four other Southeastern Conference teams. South Carolina remains at No. 1 followed by Tennessee at No. 4, Georgia at No. 14, and Ole Miss at No. 24.

AP Top 25 Poll:

  1. South Carolina (17-1)
  2. Stanford (14-3)
  3. North Carolina State (18-2)
  4. Tennessee (18-1)
  5. Louisville (16-2)
  6. Indiana (14-2)
  7. Michigan (16-2)
  8. Arizona (14-2)
  9. Texas (14-3)
  10. Connecticut (11-4)
  11. Baylor (13-4)
  12. LSU (17-3)
  13. Iowa State (16-3)
  14. Georgia Tech (15-4)
  15. Georgia (15-4)
  16. BYU (15-1)
  17. Maryland (13-6)
  18. Oklahoma (16-3)
  19. Oregon (11-5)
  20. Notre Dame (14-4)
  21. Duke (13-4)
  22. Ohio State (15-3)
  23. Iowa (12-4)
  24. Ole Miss (17-2)
  25. Kansas State (15-4)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Chief fire investigator shot naked man during attempted break-in, according to BRFD

Latest News

LSU head coach Will Wade
LSU falls 6 spots in latest AP Top 25 Polls losses in SEC play
LSU guard Khayla Pointer (3)
No. 11 LSU drops hard fought game to Florida 73-72
Eric Gaines (2).
No. 24 Tennessee holds No. 13 LSU to lowest point total of season
LSU Women's Basketball Head Coach
Kim Mulkey - 1/21/2022 (Full Interview)