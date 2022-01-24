Tax filing season is here, where you can file your tax returns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The tax filing season for 2021 tax returns starts Monday, Jan. 24. Officials said amid the ongoing pandemic and a lack of resources at the IRS, treasury officials warn it’s going to be a challenge for taxpayers and tax preparers.

Capital Area United Way is trying to make things easier for you through their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program or VITA.

VITA will run through Tax Day, which is Friday, April 15. CAUW has 22 permanent sites, and seven mobile sites open for in-person appointments or drop-offs. United Way 211/CAUW is currently accepting appointments for VITA.

Volunteers will also begin preparing taxes virtually through https://www.getyourrefund.org/en. The virtual tax prep service will launch Feb. 7. The online service my free taxes will open on Jan. 24th, and clients will be able to do their taxes for free.

In addition to regular VITA sites, CAUW will have their annual Super Tax Day event, sponsored by Entergy Louisiana, on Saturday, Feb. 19.

It’s happening from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library at 7711 Goodwood Blvd in Baton Rouge.

Super Tax Day is walk-in only, and no advanced appointments will be accepted. No clients will be checked in after 3 p.m.

In order for our certified tax prep volunteers to prepare your taxes, please provide the following documents:

Photo ID (for you and your spouse, if filing jointly)

Social Security Card or ITN for each family member of your household

W-2 forms for all jobs, all 1099 or 1098 forms and information on other income received

Child Care provider name, address and tax ID number

Checking and savings account numbers

Last year’s tax return

1095-A Health Insurance Marketplace Statement (if applicable)

Stimulus Payments: IRS Letter 1444-C or bank verification of stimulus amount received (if applicable)

Enhanced Child Tax Credit: IRS Letter 6419 (if applicable)

Other relevant information about income and expenses

The Capital Area United Way said the VITA program provides free tax preparation throughout the year to individuals in the community, especially low-income workers, the elderly and individuals with disabilities. They said the program’s objective is to help eligible taxpayers receive the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) to improve their financial stability.

For more information about VITA sites and services visit call 2-1-1, visit www.cauw.org/vita, or text “freetaxes” to 313131.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.