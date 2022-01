BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - First responders transported one person from the scene of a shooting Sunday, Jan. 23.

Officials said it happened in the 4700 block of Earl Gros Avenue just before 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The condition of the victim was not immediately provided.

A motive was also unclear.

