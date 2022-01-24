Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Residents picking up the pieces after Bradshaw Apartment fire; LSU helping displaced students

By Donald Fountain and Kevin Foster
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mackenzie Wallace was shocked to see what was left of what was once her apartment on July Street near LSU’s campus.

One of the walls that once held her photos had been charred, another was gone completely.

She moved away nearly a year ago, but seeing the damage was still overwhelming for her Sunday, Jan. 23.

“It was so intense to think about my whole life breaking down,” said Wallace. “The first thing I thought was how humiliating it must be to have your whole life just burnt in front of you. But it makes me feel so bad for these victims that they have to uproot their lives and figure out something different. That must have been very terrible for them.”

Baton Rouge firefighters found the building completely engulfed in flames around 1:50 a.m. Saturday morning.

The blaze resulted in more than two million dollars’ worth of damage, and displaced more than a dozen people, according to Baton Rouge fire.

Wallace says she can still remember the moments firefighters raced to get those residents to safety.

“I can still hear the fireman banging on these people’s doors and glass shattering as they’re telling them to get out,” said Wallace. “It is probably that will sit with me for a while. But, that was pretty scary hearing the firemen bang on the door.”

A spokesman for Louisiana State University said four of the university’s students were impacted. Campus officials are planning to follow up with those students this week to help them figure out a long-term plan.

The cause of the fire was still being investigated Sunday night.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Chief fire investigator shot naked man during attempted break-in, according to BRFD

Latest News

Joe Burrow (9) and Ja'Marr Chase (1).
Burrow leads Bengals to first road playoff win; Chase sets another record
The Better Business Bureau of South Dakota warns that this year more than ever that people...
Tax filing season is here, where you can file your tax returns
Futurecast for Monday, Jan. 24.
Freezing temperatures Monday morning, rain moves in this afternoon
Tax filing season is here for 2021
Tax filing season is here for 2021