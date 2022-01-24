Residents picking up the pieces after Bradshaw Apartment fire; LSU helping displaced students

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mackenzie Wallace was shocked to see what was left of what was once her apartment on July Street near LSU’s campus.

One of the walls that once held her photos had been charred, another was gone completely.

She moved away nearly a year ago, but seeing the damage was still overwhelming for her Sunday, Jan. 23.

“It was so intense to think about my whole life breaking down,” said Wallace. “The first thing I thought was how humiliating it must be to have your whole life just burnt in front of you. But it makes me feel so bad for these victims that they have to uproot their lives and figure out something different. That must have been very terrible for them.”

Baton Rouge firefighters found the building completely engulfed in flames around 1:50 a.m. Saturday morning.

The blaze resulted in more than two million dollars’ worth of damage, and displaced more than a dozen people, according to Baton Rouge fire.

Wallace says she can still remember the moments firefighters raced to get those residents to safety.

“I can still hear the fireman banging on these people’s doors and glass shattering as they’re telling them to get out,” said Wallace. “It is probably that will sit with me for a while. But, that was pretty scary hearing the firemen bang on the door.”

A spokesman for Louisiana State University said four of the university’s students were impacted. Campus officials are planning to follow up with those students this week to help them figure out a long-term plan.

The cause of the fire was still being investigated Sunday night.

