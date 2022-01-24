Rain likely Monday night into early Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An upper-level low will be traveling across the Gulf Coast Region Monday and Tuesday. A surface low will develop around coastal Texas Monday afternoon and push east across the Northern Gulf of Mexico.

The combination of these two features will lead to likely rain chances Monday night into Tuesday morning. Rain will start right around the evening commute Monday and continue off and on into the morning commute Tuesday.

Use extra caution on the roads as you may encounter wet, slick streets. Rainfall amounts look manageable with most receiving between 0.33″ - 0.75″ of rain. A few localized pockets of 1+” will be possible especially towards the coast.

Future Interstate Flows (WAFB)

A cold front will push through the area Tuesday afternoon helping to usher in drier and cooler weather. Chilly air will stay in place for the remainder of the week as yet another front looks headed our way on Friday. Long-range models are split on rain chances Friday.

Future Rainfall Amounts (WAFB)

We’ll put scattered showers in the Friday forecast as of now. Colder air will be behind Friday’s front leading to a possible hard freeze Saturday morning. Be sure to take care of the 4 “P’s” over the weekend.

A quick warming trend will take place for the first half of next week. Highs will return to the mid and even upper 60°s by mid-week.

10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

