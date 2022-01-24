Portion of I-12 to be closed for road work this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drivers can expect I-12 east between Essen Lane and College to be closed over the weekend, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Officials say the closure, weather permitting, will begin at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29 to 5 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30.

The closure will allow crews to ­­­­­­­­­­remove part of the overpass bridge deck.

During the closure, drivers traveling eastbound should use the Essen Lane exit and travel northbound on Essen Lane to the I-12 eastbound on-ramp.

Officials say the work is part of the College Drive project that will realign the existing I-12 westbound traffic to more closely follow the I-12 eastbound alignment.

The College Drive exit project is part of a multi-phased project that will widen I-10 from LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish to the I-10/12 split in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to DOTD.

This project is anticipated to be completed in late 2022.

