Police asking for public’s help in fatal crash that killed woman on Jefferson Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Louisiana State Police say they are asking for the public’s help in locating the person responsible for a fatal crash that killed a woman late Sunday night.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23 on Jefferson Highway south of Highland Road

Leah Tatman, 30, was walking along Jefferson Highway and was hit by a truck, authorities say.

Police say they believe the truck involved in the crash is a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 or 3500 model. Investigators say the passenger-side mirror housing was knocked off of the truck and left at the scene.

Evidence photo of mirror that police say was knocked off during the crash.

Stock photo of truck mirror that police say was knocked off during the crash. (Louisiana State Police)

Anyone with any information about this crash is asked to call Louisiana State Police at (225) 754-8500.

