No. 11 LSU drops hard fought game to Florida 73-72

LSU Women’s Basketball
LSU guard Khayla Pointer (3)
LSU guard Khayla Pointer (3)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - No. 11 LSU (17-3, 5-2 SEC) lost a hard fought game on the road at Florida (15-5, 5-2 SEC) on Sunday, Jan. 23, 73-72, it was the Gators fifth straight win. Senior guard Khayla Pointer had a career high 35 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Tigers.

Pointer, finished the game shooting 11-for-27 from the field and 12-for-15 from the charity stripe, she was the only player in double digits for LSU. Alexis Morris finished with eight points, while Faustine Aifuwa and Autumn Newby each had six points.

For the Gators, Kiara Smith had 23 points and eight assists and Jordyn Merrit had 16 points while Zipporah Broughton finished with 14 points.

With the loss to the Gators, LSU now sits in third place behind Tennessee who remains undefeated and South Carolina and Ole Miss who each are tied with one loss in second place.

The Tigers will stay on the road as they travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

