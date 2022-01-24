Red Bags
Neighborhood evacuated after man barricades himself in Gardere area home

By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office evacuated some residents who live in the Gardere area Sunday night after a suspect allegedly barricaded himself inside of a home and started shooting.

Emergency officials are responding to the Gardere Lane area after a suspect allegedly barricaded himself inside a home and started shooting.(WAFB)

According to EBRSO, deputies received a call of shots fired from 2042 General Taylor Ave. at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23.

When the first EBR deputy arrived on the scene, the man was still firing shots from the home. The deputy’s patrol unit was hit twice by gunfire, but the deputy was not injured.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Casey Hicks said the uniform patrol deputies took cover after hearing these additional shots.

“At some point the suspect came outside of the residence and appeared to throw something under the carport which caused a fire to start,” said Hicks. “The fire then engulfed the entire residence. Other homes in the area were evacuated for safety.”

Emergency officials are responding to the Gardere Lane area after a suspect allegedly barricaded himself inside a home and started shooting.(WAFB)

As of around 9:40 p.m., the fire department was still working to put out the fire, the spokesperson said.

Deputies located a body believed to be that of the shooter, inside the burned home just after 10 p.m., said Hicks.

No other injuries were reported.

According to reports, the suspected shooter was allegedly alone in the residence, added EBRSO.

