Freezing temperatures Monday morning, rain moves in this afternoon

By Jared Silverman
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After the coldest temperatures of the season this weekend, we start the work week with a light freeze, instead of a hard freeze.

Morning low for Monday, Jan. 24.
Morning low for Monday, Jan. 24.(WAFB)

We’ll have a bit of sun this morning followed by increasing clouds and showers developing in the afternoon. Highs today will be in the upper 50s to 60 with rain chances approaching 80% this evening.

Evening outlook for Monday, Jan. 24.
Evening outlook for Monday, Jan. 24.(WAFB)

Expect scattered showers overnight ending early morning Tuesday. The good news is that low temperatures will be in the 40s, the warmest of the ten-day so, no icing scenarios to worry about.

Model rain forecast for through Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Model rain forecast for through Tuesday, Jan. 25.(WAFB)
10 day forecast as of Monday, Jan. 24.
10 day forecast as of Monday, Jan. 24.(WAFB)

After the rain moves out, we’ll have a gradual clearing. A dry stretch of weather is expected from Tuesday through Thursday with the next rain chance at the end of the week, hopefully clearing out by next weekend.

