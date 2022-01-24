Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Family sets memorial services for Judge Dassau

Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Judge Christopher R. Dassau(19th Judicial District Court)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (WAFB) - Memorial services for the late Judge Christopher Dassau will be held on Wednesday in Shreveport, according to the City of Baker.

RELATED: Autopsy conducted for Judge Christopher Dassau, special election set

Judge Dassau will be laid to rest at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, which is located at 6971 W 70th St., Shreveport. His viewing will be 12-2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at Winnfield Funeral Home, which is located at 3701 Hollywood Ave., Shreveport, according to the City of Baker

City personnel ask that residents keep the grieving family in their prayers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Chief fire investigator shot naked man during attempted break-in, according to BRFD

Latest News

Baton Rouge Police on Crime Prevention
Baton Rouge Police on Crime Prevention
What We're Tracking Next
Rain likely Monday night into early Tuesday morning
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on newly created Office of Human Trafficking Prevention
Police say Leah Tatman, 30, died after being hit by a suspected 2018 Dodge Ram (2500 or 3500...
Police asking for public’s help in fatal crash that killed woman on Jefferson Highway