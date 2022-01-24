Family sets memorial services for Judge Dassau

SHREVEPORT, La. (WAFB) - Memorial services for the late Judge Christopher Dassau will be held on Wednesday in Shreveport, according to the City of Baker.

Judge Dassau will be laid to rest at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, which is located at 6971 W 70th St., Shreveport. His viewing will be 12-2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at Winnfield Funeral Home, which is located at 3701 Hollywood Ave., Shreveport, according to the City of Baker

City personnel ask that residents keep the grieving family in their prayers.

