Burrow leads Bengals to first road playoff win; Chase sets another record

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - The Cincinnati Bengals continue to defy odds in the NFL playoffs despite their star quarterback Joe Burrow being sacked nine times against a ferocious Tennessee Titans pass rush.

The Bengals pulled off a dramatic playoff win with a 19-16 win over the No. 1 seed Titans, thanks to rookie Evan McPherson’s 52-yard game winner it was the first road win in Bengals history.

With the game winner from McPherson the Bengals will make their first AFC Championship game appearance since 1988 a game the Bengals won and sent them to Super Bowl XXIII against the San Francisco 49ers.

In the win over the Titans rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase once again set another record, he became the first rookie to have multiple 100 yard receiving yards in multiple playoff games.

Chase, finished the game with five receptions, for 109 yards and 19 yard reception during the last drive helped set up McPherson’s game winner. Burrow, finished the game with 348 yards passing completing 28-of-37 passes.

With the win over the Titans the Bengals will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City a rematch from Week 17, that saw Chase break the rookie receiving record with 266 yards in the win, in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 30 at 2 p.m. the game can be viewed on WAFB-TV.

