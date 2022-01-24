LIVE: Police hold news conference on recent violence in Capital Area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul will be speaking at a news conference on Monday, Jan. 24 at 10:30 a.m.

Officials are expected to discuss the recent violence and other crimes in the Capital Area.

Chief Paul will also talk about recent arrests made and also how they are trying to get offenders off the street and behind bars.

