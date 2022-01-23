Red Bags
One person hurt after Lafayette officer-involved shooting; LSP investigating

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with Louisiana State Police are investigating after a reported officer-involved shooting in Lafayette left one person hurt.

According to LSP, the Lafayette Police Department requested that State Police investigate an officer-involved shooting involving one of their officers Sunday, Jan. 23.

One person is in stable condition at a local hospital, authorities have confirmed.

No officers were injured, according to LSP.

The Lafayette Parish Metro Crime Scene Unit is processing the scene for evidence.

This is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available.

