One person burned while escaping Main Street house fire

One person was injured while escaping a house fire on Main Street early Sunday morning.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured while escaping a house fire on Main Street early Sunday morning.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department report the fire happened around 12:25 a.m. Jan. 23 in the 2500 block of Main Street, near Florida Blvd.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find the home fully engulfed in flames and fire spreading to the house next door.

Everyone was able to get out of the house safely, according to the BRFD.

One person was burned as they were escaping, officials report. They were taken to the hospital by EMS.

The home is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

