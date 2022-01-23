No. 24 Tennessee holds No. 13 LSU to lowest point total of season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - No. 13 LSU (15-4, 3-4 SEC) losing steak now sits at three games as the Tigers fell to No. 24 Tennessee (13-5, 4-3 SEC) 60-50 in Knoxville on Saturday, Jan. 22.

LSU struggled to shoot the ball making only 38.8% from the field and 17.6% from deep. The Tigers found themselves down early in the first half as the Volunteers jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead. LSU didn’t make their first basket until the 13:41 mark on a Darius Days jumper.

The Tigers were able to go on a 12-3 lead to cut the lead to 17-12 on a Brandon Murray layup with 9:40 left in the first half, but Tennessee was able to build back their lead to 25-17. LSU cut the lead to five at the end of the first.

Tennessee was able to build on their lead in the second half and led as many as 14, but the Tigers were able to fight back and made it a six point game on a Tari Eason free throw with five minutes left to play.

The Volunteers closed out the game on a 13-5 run and held the Tigers to their lowest point total of the season.

