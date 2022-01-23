Red Bags
FOUND: Teen who escaped from another juvenile justice center back in custody

Damarion Simmons
Damarion Simmons(Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials have located the remaining teen who escaped from a juvenile detention facility in the St. Martinville area.

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene’ Thibodeaux said the escaped juvenile, Damarion Simmons, has been arrested, as of 2:46 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23.

New Roads Police Department, Pointe Coupee Fire Department #3, Office of Juvenile Justice, Angola Chase Team, and Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office deputies, detectives, and K9 Unit assisted in finding Simmons.

Damarion SImmons
Damarion SImmons(Crime Stoppers of Greater Baton Rouge)

Prior to locating him, the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they believed Simmons, who is from Pointe Coupee Parish, could have made his way back there. Officials said Simmons and another juvenile stole a vehicle and three guns in St. Martinville.

The other teen was caught, but Simmons remained on the loose.

Simmons is one of three teens who escaped a youth center in the New Orleans area in November. He was captured in December.

Simmons was incarcerated on theft and sexual battery charges.

