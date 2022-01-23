Red Bags
Coldest temperatures of the winter

By Jared Silverman
Published: Jan. 23, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re waking up to the coldest temperatures of the winter, and hopefully all of 2022! A Hard Freeze Warning remains in effect until 9 a.m. for the entire region.

Sunday, like Saturday, will begin with temperatures in the low to mid 20s under mainly clear skies and light winds.

The only difference is that Sunday afternoon will be a bit warmer with highs reaching the mid 50s, which should feel pretty warm from where we’ve been.

Expect Sunday night into Monday morning lows to be not as frigid, but still chilly near the freezing mark.

We’ll have increasing clouds on Monday with showers developing in the afternoon, better chance in the evening. We’ll have a high-end 70% chance Monday night, ending pre-dawn Tuesday, so the Tuesday morning commute could be dry again.

Since Monday night lows will be in the 40s, we are NOT concerned about any icing scenarios. Expect a dry stretch from Tuesday through Friday, with the next decent rain chance next weekend.

Take care and stay warm!

