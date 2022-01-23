Advocates march to put end to abortion Saturday at La. State Capitol

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hundreds from Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama marched in downtown Baton Rouge Saturday, Jan. 22 hoping to put an end to abortion.

It’s the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade where the Supreme Court legally decided to give women the right to an abortion, but now anti-abortion activists and lawmakers want to change that.

Advocates trying to put an end to abortion march in downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday, Jan. 22. (WAFB)

“You can change culture, you don’t change culture on a dime. You change culture gradually, and that’s what we’ve seen over the last 40 years,” explained U.S. Senator Dr. Bill Cassidy.

Sen. Cassidy has been at the forefront of the fight to change the abortion laws in the state.

“In a represented democracy, the people express their desires, and the representatives here try to put it into law. This is the people of our state expressing their desire for the mama and for the child,” added Cassidy.

However, others worry about the possible overthrow of Roe v. Wade.

Michelle Erenberg, who is the co-founder and executive director of Lift Louisiana, says it could be detrimental for women’s healthcare.

“Our biggest concern is many people will try to terminate their own pregnancies using means and methods that may not be safe for them,” said Erenberg.

Ernberg argues that she wishes more anti-abortion advocates would be more open-minded to other forms of birth control because she said, at the end of the day, women need other options.

“When I listen to the people who are adamantly against people having abortion access, you know one of my biggest questions to them is then can you show up and support expand access to birth control, providing sex education to young people, and you know even adults who may have not received that kind of information,” added Ernberg.

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case out of Mississippi this summer that would ban abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy directly challenging Roe v. Wade.

