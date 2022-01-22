Red Bags
One person hurt in accidental utility trailer fire

Fire investigators ruled the fire as an accident.
Fire investigators ruled the fire as an accident.(St. George Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the St. George Fire Protection District say a fire that left one person hurt Friday has been ruled as an accident.

The fire happened in the 300 block of Rue de Place, just off of Highland Road around 8:15 p.m. Jan. 21.

Fire investigators ruled the fire as an accident.
Fire investigators ruled the fire as an accident.(St. George Fire Department)

Fire crews were dispatched to the area after reports of a structure fire.

Once they arrived, firefighters found heavy fire coming from a utility trailer sitting between two properties with an extension to one of the houses.

Fire investigators ruled the cause of the fire as an accident.
Fire investigators ruled the cause of the fire as an accident.(St. George Fire)

One person had to have medical care on scene but they are reported to be in stable condition.

Fire investigators called out to the scene determined the cause to be accidental.

