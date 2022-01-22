One person hurt in accidental utility trailer fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the St. George Fire Protection District say a fire that left one person hurt Friday has been ruled as an accident.

The fire happened in the 300 block of Rue de Place, just off of Highland Road around 8:15 p.m. Jan. 21.

Fire crews were dispatched to the area after reports of a structure fire.

Once they arrived, firefighters found heavy fire coming from a utility trailer sitting between two properties with an extension to one of the houses.

One person had to have medical care on scene but they are reported to be in stable condition.

Fire investigators called out to the scene determined the cause to be accidental.

