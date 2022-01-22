Red Bags
Two brothers arrested after double killing in Thibodaux, authorities say

From left, Terrione Thomas, 26, is accused of fatally shooting two people at a party and his 38-year-old brother Timothy Thomas is accused of being an accessory in his escape from the scene of a double murder Friday (Jan. 21) in Thibodaux, authorities said.(Photos provided by Thibodaux Police Department)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - Two brothers are in custody after a Friday night double slaying in Thibodaux, authorities said Saturday (Jan. 22).

Thibodaux Police arrested 26-year-old Terrione Thomas of Baton Rouge, who is accused of fatally shooting two people during an argument at a private party in the 900 block of St. Charles Street. The double shooting was reported Friday around 7:30 p.m.

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue identified the victims at 47-year-old Alvin Turner and 70-year-old Linda M. Johnson.

Zeringue said Terrione Thomas was arguing with Turner, left the party, then returned with a gun and shot Turner to death. Johnson also was struck by the gunfire and succumbed to her injuries, Zeringue said.

Police first arrested 38-year-old Timothy Paul Thomas of Gray, booking him with one count of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. He is accused of being the getaway driver who helped his younger brother flee the shooting scene, and is jailed without bond at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, Thibodaux Police spokesman Lt. Clint Dempster said.

Terrione Thomas was found “at an out-of-town hospital,” where he was arrested by Baton Rouge Police Department officers and booked with two counts of second-degree murder.

Anyone with any more information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers Bayou Region at (800) 743-7433.

