Suspect arrested, accused gunman still at large after double killing in Thibodaux, authorities say

From left, suspected gunman Terrione Thomas, 26, remains at large but 38-year-old accused accessory Timothy Thomas is in custody following a double murder Friday (Jan. 21) in Thibodaux, authorities said.(Photos provided by Thibodaux Police Department)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - One suspect is in custody but the accused gunman behind a Friday night double slaying in Thibodaux remains at large, authorities said Saturday (Jan. 22).

Thibodaux police are searching for 26-year-old Terrione Thomas of Baton Rouge, who is accused of fatally shooting two people during an argument at a private party in the 900 block of St. Charles Street. The double shooting was reported Friday around 7:30 p.m.

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue identified the victims at 47-year-old Alvin Turner and 70-year-old Linda M. Johnson.

Zeringue said Terrione Thomas was arguing with Turner, left the party, then returned with a gun and shot Turner to death. Johnson also was struck by the gunfire and succumbed to her injuries, Zeringue said.

Police later arrested 38-year-old Timothy Paul Thomas of Gray, booking him with one count of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. He is jailed without bond at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, Thibodaux Police spokesman Lt. Clint Dempster said.

Terrione Thomas is wanted for two counts of second-degree murder. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Crimestoppers Bayou Region at (800) 743-7433.

