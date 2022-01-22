St. Mary sheriff, deputies mourn loss of K9

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - K9 Hugh, a 3-year-old German Shepherd, died early Saturday morning, according to St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

SMPSO’s spokesperson announced the news Saturday afternoon, Jan. 22 on the department’s Facebook page, along with condolences from the sheriff over this loss.

The dog had been with the department since October, was trained in narcotics detention and criminal apprehension, and was currently in training with his handler to be certified together, according to SMPSO.

“K9 Hugh was with us a short time, but his loss is no less felt by his handler and all of us,” said St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith. “He was part of our K9 Division and will be missed. Thank you for your service, K9 Hugh.”

According to SMPSO, a vet was caring for K9 Hugh for an unrelated medical procedure when he began showing complications from an arterial condition that is common in large-frame German Shepherds. He passed away despite having received medical attention.

