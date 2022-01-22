Red Bags
Space heater causes fire that leaves one person hurt on Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a house fire in south Baton Rouge early Saturday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The fire happened in the 800 block of Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive just before 1:00 a.m. Jan. 22.

According to BRFD, the fire was caused by an item that was left too close to a space heater.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find that residents made it out of the home safely.

Fire crews report they made their way inside and found fire near the middle of the home.

They were able to get the fire under control but the rest of the house had smoke and water damage.

Officials says one of the the people living in the home had minor burns that were treated on scene by EMS.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the displaced residents.

