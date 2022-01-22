Red Bags
Saturday shooting injures 1 person near Plank Road

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after one person was reportedly shot near Plank Road Saturday, Jan. 22.

A spokesman with BRPD has confirmed the shooting took place around 1 p.m. in the 3100 block of Pampas Street.

The victim’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening, according to BRPD.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

