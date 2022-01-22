Saturday shooting injures 1 person near Plank Road
Published: Jan. 22, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after one person was reportedly shot near Plank Road Saturday, Jan. 22.
A spokesman with BRPD has confirmed the shooting took place around 1 p.m. in the 3100 block of Pampas Street.
The victim’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening, according to BRPD.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
