Saturday shooting injures 1 person near Plank Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after one person was reportedly shot near Plank Road Saturday, Jan. 22.

A spokesman with BRPD has confirmed the shooting took place around 1 p.m. in the 3100 block of Pampas Street.

The victim’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening, according to BRPD.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

